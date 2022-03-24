Kylie Jenner to reveal new name of her son 'when she's ready'; Reports

Kylie Jenner hasn't set a date for when she'll unveil the new name of her kid. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old announced on her Instagram Stories that her kid, whom she welcomed with Travis Scott last month, would no longer be known as Wolf.

However, according to a source, as per PEOPLE, Jenner will "reveal his name when she's ready." "Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved," says a separate insider. Jenner, who already has a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi, has not revealed if her son's middle name, Jacques, would be changed as well. Meanwhile, Jenner's statement on Monday came only hours after she debuted a new YouTube video titled To Our Son, which was dedicated to her son.

The lovely video included footage from Jenner's whole second pregnancy experience, from the moment mom Kris Jenner found out she was pregnant, through her giraffe-themed baby shower, to the delivery room shortly before her baby boy was delivered. The video also showed the first glimpse of her son's room. Jenner filmed herself sitting in a hospital bed, caressing her baby belly as she prepared to give birth. The video then switched to sounds of the baby's birth.

Last month, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child as she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of Stormi clutching the infant's hand, "2/2/22." However, the Kylie Skin founder is yet to unveil the baby's face.

