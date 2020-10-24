Kylie Jenner reveals 'butterfly' is a symbol of her relationship with Travis Scott & Stormi

Kylie Jenner's new video on Youtube has further created a buzz in the media amidst rumours of her reconciliation with Travis Scott. Read on for further details.

Kylie Jenner often manages to grab headlines for one reason or the other. Very recently the beauty queen shared a glimpse of her Halloween costumes from the previous years on YouTube. This video that was posted on October 22, 2020, has now created a buzz in the media amidst rumours of her reconciliation with Travis Scott. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star not only talked about her ex-boyfriend but also their daughter Stormi Webster in the aforementioned video.

Kylie recalls the time when she and her little munchkin dressed up as butterflies for Halloween. Well, the creative costumes have a much deeper hidden meaning than anyone would have ever thought. She also recalls having identical butterfly tattoos with Scott when the two of them first got together. Kylie also reveals that the butterfly happens to be the symbol of her relationship with the latter and their daughter Stormi. She also revealed that it was very special to don the butterfly costume.

For the unversed, the ex-couple got matching tattoos back in 2017. Moreover, she donned the butterfly costume along with little Stormi in 2018. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently made headlines after they posed together in what happens to be a pretty steamy photograph. That also sparked off the rumours of their possible reconciliation. However, a report by E! News states that sources reveal the two of them are just friends and that nothing else is going on between them. The same sources also state that both of them get along with each other well.

