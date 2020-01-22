Kylie Jenner REVEALS if she will ever have four kids like sister Kim Kardashian; Watch

Kylie recently teamed up with her elder sister Kim Kardashian for a video and the reality stars also answered a few questions from fans. Watch the video below.

Kylie Jenner is all of 22 but the beauty mogul already has a list of talents and skills she can be proud of. From being the youngest billionaire to date to a mother of one, Kylie manages to ace it all while running one of the biggest beauty companies alongside. But it's not just work and no play, the young mom also manages to have her share of fun on girl's night out with her friends. Kylie recently teamed up with her elder sister Kim Kardashian for a video and the reality stars also answered a few questions from fans.

One of the many questions that caught our eye was Kylie's response to a fan asking if she sees herself being a mother to four kids, just like Kim. Kylie, who is a mum to 1-year-old Stormi Webster, revealed that it is definitely on the cards. She said, "I see myself for sure having four kids. I don’t have a timeline to this."

Kylie added, "I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years." The beauty mogul, who shares daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, has opened up about giving Stormi a sibling multiple times. In fact, international media had earlier reported that the primary reason for Kylie and Travis' split was because she wanted a second child while Travis was not on the same page.

