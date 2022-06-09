Kylie Jenner reveals she deleted all of her social media to 'zen out' before birth of second child

During the first season of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner stated she went 'zen' to prepare for the baby and removed all social media from her phone. While the 24-year-old billionaire was not seen in the episode, she was overheard conversing with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in the ninth episode.

When Kylie made her 'zen' epiphany, the sisters were on their way to get something for their pregnant sister. As per Daily Mail, in the episode, Kendall Jenner is seen driving in her G-Wagon with Khloe, who describes her vehicle as a "blast from the past." Khloe reveals that Kylie is going to give birth, maybe 'any minute now,' as Khloe decides to phone her. Kendall acknowledges that there are now 'so many kids,' while Kylie says that she has recently completed her room for the new baby.

"Now that my nurseries are done, I feel like I can just really zen out. I just deleted all my social media off my phone," Kylie admits, as Kendall says, "Oh good for you," and Khloe adds, "It's so healthy. You should zen out." However, Khloe goes on to say that she can't believe Kylie is 'now just nesting,' and that they're going to bring her something and they hope she's feeling well and she's just a phone call away. However, Kylie gave birth to her second kid in early February, whom she had previously disclosed would be called Wolf Webster, however, she subsequently changed her mind.

Meanwhile, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis have yet to reveal the face of their four-month-old baby but the duo keep posting images of his feet and hands. Interestingly, they kept Kylie's pregnancy with their first child, Stormi, hidden until she was delivered.

