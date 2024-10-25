Kylie Jenner Reveals She Was 'Heartbroken' Over Fallout With BFF Jordyn Woods: 'To Lose That Person Felt Really Lonely'

Kylie Jenner has admitted to feeling heartbroken over her fallout with BFF Jordyn Woods five years ago. The besties, who in Jenner’s words were so attached “at the hip,” separated after Woods kissed Tristan Thompson at a party in 2019. At the time, Thompson was the boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, Jenner's older sister, with whom he now shares two children.

Jenner, who recently attended Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Bash in Beverly Hills, opened up about the topic during an interview with Elle for their November cover story, published on Wednesday, October 23.

“I was heartbroken,” the TV personality expressed. “To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that.”

“I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit because we were so attached at the hip,” she added.

Jenner further explained to the publication that their fallout was a needed distance for both herself and Woods, as the latter too needed to spread her wings and figure out her own stuff.

Despite their friendship being over in the public eye, however, Jenner revealed they always tried to stay in touch and talk things through. She told Elle that “anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her.”

At the time the cheating scandal came to light, a source told People that Kylie and her famous clan were “furious” and “blindsided.”

Woods also addressed the controversy on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. She stated that while she and Thompson did kiss, there wasn't any spark or passion between them. She excused her behavior by saying that although she allowed herself to be in that position, she did so while under the influence of alcohol.

After the interview, Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to call Woods out for breaking her family.

After a challenging four years since 2019, Jenner and Woods reunited in July 2023 when they were spotted enjoying sushi in Los Angeles. An insider told People at the time that Woods initiated their patch-up by reaching out to Jenner to apologize for everything that went down, especially how it happened. The two were also seen together in a TikTok video this September.

Jenner also received an apology from Thompson, which was documented in the latest season of The Kardashians. Khloé also seemed to be cool with her sister getting back with her friend.

