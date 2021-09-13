Kylie Jenner REVEALS skipping Met Gala this year; Says she is 'so sad'

Kylie Jenner has announced that she will not be attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York City tonight. The 24-year-old reality actress and soon-to-be mother announced the news with her followers on social media a few hours before the event. Kylie wrote a simple note to her fans, reading that she is “so sad I couldn’t make it this year.”

Jenner began by posting flashback images of her past Met Gala red carpet outfits — Balmain in 2017, Versace in 2017, Alexander Wang in 2018, and Versace once again in 2019 — on her Instagram Story. The actress then announced that she will be unable to attend this year's celebrity-studded party, but did not explain why. However, as per PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner are all in New York, and fans hope to see them at the Met Gala tonight.

Meanwhile, Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott after their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, has been flaunting her pregnant style throughout New York for the last week. She wore a light gray crop top crewneck sweater and matching high-waisted pants that hugged her waist to a meal at Nobu on Friday night. She also flashed her skin when she walked out in a stunning black lace full-body catsuit, similar to the one Kardashian West wore in 2015 when pregnant with son Saint West.

However, Kylie Jenner's New York City excursions come just days after she revealed on Instagram that she and Scott, 30, are expecting their second child. On September 8, she uploaded a video of her pregnancy, including the emotional moment she told the rapper the news.

