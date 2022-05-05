Kylie Jenner REVEALS who inspired her fabulous wedding dress look at the Met Gala 2022

In a recent post on Instagram, Kylie Jenner opened up about the inspiration behind her iconic Met Gala 2022 look. The KUWTK alum took to the red carpet on Monday and stunned everyone at the venue as she rode up the stairs in her wedding-gown inspired outfit which was extravagant yet chic at the same time. Paired with a baseball cap veil, the dress dropped many jaws along the way.

In her post, Kylie revealed the reason behind her choice to adorn the Off-White wedding dress. She disclosed that her outfit was supposed to be a tribute to the founder of the brand, Virgil Abloh who passed away at the age of 41 in November 2021. The 24-year-old beauty mogul wrote in her caption, "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Kylie went on and attributed the grandiose dress to the legacy of Abloh.

The Jenner sister added, "To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend." She continued and addressed her friends and legendary designer directly as she penned, "we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever. & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

Meanwhile, Kylie went to the Met this year with her plus one Travis Scott who has been out of the public eye since the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie shares her two children with the rapper, her daughter Stormi and her son who was previously named Wolf.

