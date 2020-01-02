Kylie Jenner rings in 2020 dancing to a hit Punjabi song and we're sure Diljit Dosanjh will be excited; WATCH

Thanks to Kylie's fan clubs, we rarely miss out on the diva's happenings. And while the new year celebrations were a whole new level of fun, a certain video has caught our eye.

Kylie Jenner's new year was all things sparkly. For starters, Kylie Jenner wore a sequin silver dress with matching thigh high boots. The beauty mogul made heads turn when she stepped out to celebrate New Year's eve with her girl gang in Los Angeles. And while the young billionaire did not have ex-boyfriend Travis by her side, Kylie had a lot of fun dancing and drinking the night away. As per E!, Kylie was spotted partying at LA's hotspot Delilah with close friends including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia.

Turns out, apart from dancing to the usual hip hop tracks, Kylie was snapped shaking a leg to Punjabi music. Yes, you heard that right. In a video that was shared by a fan page, Kylie and her friend can be seen dancing to hit Punjabi track 'Mundeya Toh Bachke Rahi'. If not anyone, we are pretty sure the video will definitely get Good Newwz star Diljit Dosanjh super excited. Diljit, who has confessed his love for Kylie on record, has often dropped comments on her Instagram photos in the past.

Check out the video of Kylie dancing to Punjabi music:

Credits :Instagram

