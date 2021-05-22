Kylie Jenner rubbishes rumours of her and Travis Scott being in an open relationship

Reports claim that 23-year-old KUWTK star is back together with Travis Scott and that they are in an open relationship

It's about time that Kylie Jenner spoke about reports of getting back together with Travis Scott and that they are in an open relationship. She is setting records straight on her relationship with Travis Scott. New claims surfaced this morning that the couple has rekindled their relationship but they aren't exclusive.

According to TMZ, the stars agreed to be free to date other people. A source told People that the duo isn't exclusive but Kylie isn't seeing or dating anyone else either. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star tweeted on Friday, that the media is just making up things, along with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that read, "Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)".

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Jenner clarified in another tweet that she isn't discrediting others who may be in an open relationship, expounding that "it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true."

While the reality star was keen to debunk the rumour that she and Scott, 29, are in an open relationship, Jenner has not clarified whether they are dating exclusively or otherwise again.

The on-off couple, who share 3-year old Stormi Webster, have been sparking rumours that they are back on going on a year now. They were snapped separately sneaking out of Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy, after a night on the town, and just this week, they were spotted spending an afternoon at Disneyland, in June 2020.

