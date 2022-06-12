Kylie Jenner runs into Tristan Thompson at a party after The Kardashians' episode airs paternity scandal drama

Kylie Jenner and her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson recently ran into each other at Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday party in Los Angeles. Among other celebrities in attendance also included Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, G-Eazy and Addison Rae. Although it was a particularly awkward meet for Kylie and Tristan given that The Kardashians recently aired the episode where Thompson's paternity scandal gets addressed.

In the ninth episode, Kim Kardashian can be seen speaking to her sisters Kylie and Kourtney on the phone after learning about Tristan's paternity scandal involving Maralee Nichols. As an agitated Kim talks about the horrible situation with her sisters, Kylie can be heard asking, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?" In the episode's ending, Kim read out legal documents in which Tristan admitted to having sex with a woman named Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was about to father his son.

A source recently spoke to Page Six about Kylie and Tristan running each other at the bash and said, "They did run into each other at the party and said ‘hi’ to each other." It was further noted by the source that the duo had a normal exchange and that there was "no tension or uncomfortable energy at all." It was also informed by the source that Kylie and Thompson's exchange came merely hours after the new episode of the show had aired.

The Kardashians finale is all set to air next week with the final episode of the first season dropping on June 16. The finale will consist of more details on the paternity suit drama which was teased at the end of the penultimate episode.

