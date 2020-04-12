From Kylie Jenner to Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively, stars spending time with their kids amidst quarantine

From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, here are a few Hollywood celebs bonding with their kids amidst quarantine.

The quarantine period has got everyone confined to their homes along with their families. The Coronavirus spur across the globe has made it difficult for people to move out of their houses. Social distancing seems like the only way to curb the spread of the virus which has left people to stay under self-quarantine along with their families. Just like all of us, our Hollywood celebs too are doing the same along with their spouse and kids. Many acclaimed stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Black Lively, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Kylie Jenner, Bruce Willis, and Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and several others include in the list.

Kylie Jenner

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is social distancing with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at her home. The yummy mommy has been doing her best to keep her little one entertained amidst the isolation period. With playhouses, a pool and a home theater, Kylie has given Stormi no reason to step out of the house. A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo also enjoyed a baking session together as they made some Easter cookies. Kylie baked them to perfection while little Stormi squished some yellow icing on the bunny-shaped cookies.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and his family too are practising social distancing like many others as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to infect people across the globe. The Deadpool actor and his wife Blake Lively have been in self-quarantine along with their daughters, Inez, and James. "We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," Ryan revealed. The actor has been having a great time with his little girls. Ryan also revealed on The Late Show that he doesn't feel awkward or bored being the only guy amidst three women in the house.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Despite having been separated for over 20 years, Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore decided to move in together in order to spend time with their daughters Tallulah and Rumer. The 65-years-old actor is having a gala time with his two daughters. Recently, the entire family posed for a picture wearing matching green and white striped outfits. Even their pet dog wore the same print and it is surely setting family goals during the quarantine! Bruce Willis also gave his younger daughter Tallulah a transformational haircut with a razor before her outdoor photoshoot.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Who said having kids at home is all work and no fun? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are showing how to have fun along with their four children Natasha, Ella, Emme, and Maximilian. Recently, the couple along with their munchkins pulled off an amazing dance outside their Miami home. The family of six has been social distancing at Alex Rodriguez’s Coral Gables house and we're jealous! JLo and Alex have also been taking up a lot of TikTok challenges and have been playing other fun games to keep themselves busy during the lockdown.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been making the most out of their time in quarantine as they're practicing social distancing with their baby boy Silas. The little munchkin celebrated his 5th birthday last week for which Justin surprised him with a bounce house, cake, and legos. The 39-years-old singer relived his childhood with his son as he jumped in the bounce house along with him for hours and hours until he got tired. Justin is having his share of fun with his baby boy but it seems like parenting for 24 hours a day is getting on his nerves. The singer recently said that he feels 24-hour parenting is just not human.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Even though the couple has parted ways, they are making sure they spend time with their children amidst social distancing. Ben Affleck took full precautions after returning from his Costa Rica holiday with girlfriend Ana de Armas. The dad of three self quarantined for two weeks before seeing his children and headed to meet them over the weekend. Ben met his kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel for the first time a day ago after his self-quarantine ended and spent time with them over the weekend.

