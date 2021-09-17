Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi adorably impersonates her mother in latest Instagram videos

While Kylie Jenner was hard at work, her adorable daughter Stormi Webster took the opportunity to make hilarious cameos in some of her pregnant mother’s Instagram videos, and we are in awe! The 3-year-old made it a point to impersonate her mother and the way she was communicating with her fans via her Instagram stories.

Stormi had no chill as she tried to shush her mom by covering her eyes at one point, and the mother found it super cute as well! Just as Kylie announced the launch of her swimwear ‘Kylie Swim,’ Stormi took the opportunity to hilariously interrupt her mother who was both flustered and overwhelmed by all the love! Stormi kept giggling and being in her own world while her mother was busy promoting her new swimwear.

Kylie’s fans on Twitter have been reacting to the videos, stating that the actual star in the Jenner household is definitely Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter! As Stormi kept trying to make an appearance in the videos, she didn’t give up until she was finally inside the frame! Impersonating her mother, Stormi said, “Hi, it’s me. I’m Kylie Jenner,” and Kylie, who couldn’t believe that her baby said that, exclaimed, “What!”

In the next video, Stormi was seen adorably hugging her mother Kylie as she went, “Kylie Jenner, I’d like to be,” and fans couldn’t handle this moment. While blabbering something which wasn’t quite clear, she also mentioned Kylie and her names together, and fans surely hold the moment close to their hearts.

Later, Kylie finished off with her Instagram videos stating that she had to “hide” somewhere in order to complete them! The mother-daughter duo has definitely won many hearts with their beautiful relationship.

