Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is excited about being a big sister, lending a helping hand: Reports

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing "really well" following the birth of their second child, Stormi, and their daughter can't get enough of her new sister, a source exclusively tells US Weekly.

"Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister," the source claims, adding that the family has "all been non-stop smiling" since the baby's birth. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth on February 2 and announced the news four days later. "2/2/22," Jenner captioned a photo of her baby's hand clutching her own on Sunday, February 6. It was later verified that the second child of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the 30-year-old rapper is a boy. The on-off couple's kid was born nearly four years to the day after Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

The "adorable" child has been "sleeping overnight," according to the source, and is a "really good boy" for Jenner and Scott. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has also revealed the name of her second born. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her son's name in an Instagram story, with just the baby's name written in big bold white letters on a black canvas attached with which was a paired white heart, Wolf Webster.

Interestingly, Stormi, the Kar-Jen sister's firstborn child, was born in February of 2018. Kylie revealed Stormi's name four years ago in her debut Instagram post. However, Travis has yet to update his Instagram followers on the birth of his second kid. Following the Astroworld tragedy, the rapper has been avoiding social media.

