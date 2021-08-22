Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi ‘so excited’ to welcome sibling; Kardashians helping mogul prep for motherhood

The beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was recently reported to be pregnant for the second time and the media and fans can’t get enough of it! The alleged pregnancy news blew up when Kylie’s father Caitlyn Jenner confirmed that a 19th grandchild is on the way, hinting at Kylie and Travis Scott’s next baby. The duo is already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and the heir is reportedly over the moon about being a big sister soon.

According to an insider, Stormi is reportedly very excited to have a little sibling. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," they added.

The source continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling." Apart from Stormi, the Kardashians are also super pumped to welcome another kid to the family. "Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told the tabloid, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

Previously, a source confirmed that Kylie is pregnant and very excited! The source told People magazine that: "Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited." "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while," the source added. "She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family," they revealed.

