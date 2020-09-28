Kylie Jenner’s ex bestie Jordyn Woods says her ‘life changed’ after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods recently spoke about her very public cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson and her former friendship with Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn Woods is opening up about life after her Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The 23-year-old star and former best friend of Kylie Jenner opened up in a new interview on Now With Natalie about the public scandal and the aftermath. “I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one.”

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel,” she explained. “I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed,” she went on to reveal.

“Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?’ Things happen and that’s what makes us human. But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal from,” she explained of her reflection on the situation.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently. But you can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go.”

