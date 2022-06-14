Kylie Jenner says she is on a 'mission to get strong again' amid tons of postpartum pain

Kylie Jenner has been working hard to regain her strength after four months of postpartum following the birth of her second child earlier this year. Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February 2022 and Jenner who has been sharing videos of herself working out on Instagram, opened up about dealing with pain during the same in her new post.

Kylie shared an Instagram story where she was at the gym and sharing a selfie video captioned it as "No off days." She later also dropped another story where she opened up about her four-month postpartum and wrote, "4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again." In the video shared by her, the beauty mogul was seen walking on the treadmill.

This is not the first time that Jenner has spoken about her postpartum experience. Previously in March, six weeks after giving birth, Kylie got honest about her feelings on social media and told her followers that she had been struggling “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually." Jenner revealed that she wanted other moms to know that they had no pressure to go back to their normal lives immediately after giving birth.

Kylie and Travis haven't yet shared photos of their son on social media. The couple is yet to also reveal the name of their second child. The duo is also parents to daughter Stormi Webster whom they welcomed in 2018.

