Kylie Jenner says she received 'threatening texts' with devil emojis from Blac Chyna in court testimony

Kylie Jenner took the stand in the Blac Chyna vs The Kardashians case where the former has sued Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris Jenner for allegedly conspiring to against her, costing her the TV deal for Rob and Chyna and hampering her economic prospects with it. Kylie opened up about receiving "threatening texts" from Chyna in her court testimony.

Kylie testified on Monday claiming that she received intimidating messages from Blac Chyna from when she was in a relationship with her brother Rob Kardashian. Kylie revealed the content of the texts that she received, adding that she took them as an "empty threat" and assumed that she was high. Kylie also noted that she did not inform the police because of the same.

Taking the stand, Kylie said, "I remember one time I woke up to threatening texts. From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something like, 'Counting down the days' to either beat me or something.' I don't know what she meant", via People.

Kylie is the second member of the Kardashian family who testified in court in the case after her mother Kris Jenner. The momager spoke about Chyna allegedly issuing death threats to ex Tyga and her youngest daughter Kylie. She maintained that they never reported it to the police because they "kept it in the family."

Previously, Blac Chyna in her own testimony maintained that she holds "no grudge" against Kylie for dating her ex Tyga following their split in 2014.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner testifies in court, reveals Blac Chyna 'slashed' Tyga with a knife during an argument