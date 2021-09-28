Kylie Jenner says she is taking motherhood 'one day at a time' amid second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second with Travis Scott and is already an amazing mother to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In a recent interview with Elle, the beauty mogul spoke about embracing motherhood and how she feels it's something she was always meant to do. Jenner also dished out some advice for other new moms who are still figuring out their way around it.

While talking to Elle, Kylie spoke about raising Stormi and how it has been a fascinating experience for her. She said, "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

As she gears up to welcome her second baby soon, Kylie spoke about the lessons about motherhood she has learned so far. Jenner offering her advice to fellow new moms told Elle, "Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"

Recently Jenner also revealed that Scott and her are yet to find the gender of their baby. While answering a question about bay names on 73 Questions with Vogue, Kylie quipped, "Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait."

After speculations had suggested that Kylie was expecting her second baby with Scott for long, Jenner made the big announcement on Instagram with a sweet video that captured the moment when Travis and her found out they were pregnant.

