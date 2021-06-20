  1. Home
Kylie Jenner says she's 'Blessed to have' Travis Scott on Father's Day amidst romance rumours; See PIC

Kylie Jenner shared a romantic snap with rapper Travis Scott to congratulate him on Father’s day amidst reconciliation rumours.
Kylie Jenner shares a pic with Travis Scott on Father's Day Kylie Jenner says she's 'Blessed to have' Travis Scott on Father's Day amidst romance rumours; See PIC
23-year-old make-up mogul Kylie Jenner on Father’s day shared a romantic snap with rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi. Reports have emerged of a rekindled romance between the two as the rumoured couple is on a lovely boat ride with the blue sea in the background. Toddler Stormi was looking ahead as Travis was holding her carefully on the glass side for safety. In the Instagram post, Kylie wrote a wonderful caption celebrating and honouring dad Travis. She wrote, “happy father’s day @travisscott. One day isn’t enough to honor the day you are. We are so blessed to have you.”

The image comes after the couple was reportedly spotted together at a major event in recent days. Kylie and Travis enjoyed a high-profile romance back in 2017. The couple split in September 2019 and soon after that, there have been constant reports of them reconciling together. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians comes to an end, a chat was hosted by Andy Cohen where he asked some questions to Kylie regarding Travis. Kylie was asked about her relationship with Travis as the duo shares their 3-year-old daughter Stormi together. 

Kylie’s response to the questions was very cordial as the makeup mogul cleared the air about the relationship. "We're not friends," the mother of one revealed to reunion host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him."

