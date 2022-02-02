Kylie Jenner sends birthday love to daughter Stormi with an adorable family photo; Read her sweet note

Stormi Webster turns four! Mom Kylie Jenner went to Instagram to wish her baby child a happy fourth birthday with a lovely black and white snapshot of her family. In the adorable snap, Stormi sweetly hugged mom Kylie and dad Travis Scott, 30.

Kylie, 24, captioned the image with: "Our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world." Meanwhile, Stormi's grandma, Kris Jenner, also wished daughter a happy birthday on Instagram. The 66-year-old Kardashian/Jenner matriarch referred to the child as "the light of our lives" as well as "the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and friend." However, Kris' and Kylie's birthday greetings for Stormi comes only two weeks after Stormi and her cousin Chicago (daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) celebrated their respective birthdays together.

Stormi's mother, Kylie flaunted her pregnant belly at the outdoor celebration, debunking speculations that she and Travis had already given birth to their second child. The lavish party was Barbie and LOL Dolls themed, with lots of snacks and activities, including a face painting station and a massive ball pit, as per Daily Mail. Kylie famously kept her first pregnancy a secret and chose to remain out of the public spotlight for the entirety of her pregnancy, revealing the news only after Stormi was born.

After months of speculation, Kylie went to Instagram on February 5, 2018 to announce that she and boyfriend Travis had indeed welcomed a child, disclosing that it was a girl born on February 1, 2018. Interestingly, after weeks of speculation, Kylie and Travis, 30, revealed Stormi will be receiving a sibling in September 2021. Last month, the reality star also released photos from her baby shower, which was decorated with giraffes and a pink theme.

