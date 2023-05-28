Kylie Jenner serves high fashion as she dons a black dress with thigh-high slit; See new PICS

Kylie Jenner has dished out some major style goals with her latest post on Instagram.

The 25-year-old billionaire is currently spending some quality time in Paris. During her time there, Kylie has treated her fans and followers to sneak peeks into her European holiday. Speaking of which, earlier today, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures flaunting her stunning black dress. Scroll below to take a look.

Kylie Jenner shares pics from Paris

Earlier today, Kylie took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform and posted a slideshow of pictures from her recent outing in Paris. In the photos, the mommy of two can be seen wearing a beautiful black dress with a plunged neckline and a thigh-high slit in the front. She also donned a pair of black matching heels and carried a matching black clutch. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair down in soft waves. She completed the look with a pair of stud earrings and glowy and glamorous makeup.

In the photos, Kylie can be seen posing in front of a big window as the camera clicked her. She captioned the post with a simple red rose emoji.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram PICS

According to pictures published by Just Jared, Jenner later changed into a white outfit. She was seen wearing a figure-hugging white minidress, which she styled with a matching white hood and a miniature handbag. She completed the look with a pair of black heels. Kylie was spotted by the paparazzi as she made a Sushi run.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s rumored romance

In other news, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s rumored romance continues to pick up steam. Speaking of which, on Thursday morning, May 25, the beauty mogul’s car was spotted at the Dune actor’s house.

As per Page Six, Kylie’s car was seen making a quick pitstop at Timothee’s house before it headed out again. However, it was not clear if Kylie was inside.

