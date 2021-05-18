  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kylie Jenner set to expand empire after beauty business, legally files to trademark 'Kylie Swim'

While no details of how and when Kylie Jenner plans to launch this new line has surfaced, one thing is for sure that she it will include a number of beach items.
Mumbai
Kylie Jenner legally files to trademark 'Kylie Swim'. Kylie Jenner set to expand empire after beauty business, legally files to trademark 'Kylie Swim'.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There's no stopping Kylie Jenner! The beauty mogul after successfully operating a thriving business of Kylie beauty and Kylie Skin is venturing into new spaces. According to a latest report in TMZ, the young entrepreneur has now filed legal documents to trademark 'Kylie Swim' and 'Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner'. While no details of how and when she plans to launch this new line has surfaced, one thing is for sure that Kylie plans to launch a number of beach items. 

The report revealed that under Kylie Swim, Kylie plans to launch products that you would typically need for a beach day. These include swimwear, sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and outdoor blankets. 

One look at Kylie's Instagram and anyone would know that the reality star loves her bikinis. We cannot wait to see how Kylie uses her own style for her new swimwear collection. Apart from Kylie Swim, the 23-year-old has also earlier trademarked 'Kylie Body', 'Kylie Baby' and 'Kylie Hair'.

However, we're yet to see how and when Kylie introduces these brands to the world. Right now, her beauty biz and Kylie Skin are thriving and even raking in the moolah. On the personal front, the 23-year-old is already a mum to three-year-old Stormi Webster with baby daddy Travis Scott. 

Even though Kylie and Travis have parted ways, the former lovers have been sparking reunion rumours as they continue to co-parent Stormi. 

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande ties the knot with beau Dalton Gomez at a secret ceremony in Montecito

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :TMZ

You may like these
Travis Scott pens down sweetest verse for Kylie Jenner & baby Stormi as he shares 2 never before seen pics
Kylie Jenner & ex Travis Scott 'kept flirting' at rapper's 29th birthday celebrations in Miami
Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against stalker who 'swam naked’ in Kendell Jenner’s pool
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remain 'good friends' while co parenting their daughter Stormi Webster
Kim Kardashian on Kardashian & Jenner family deciding to end KUWTK: It was hardest conversation we've ever had
Kylie Jenner has a new neighbour in California’s Hidden Hills and it's THIS famous rapper