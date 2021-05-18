Kylie Jenner set to expand empire after beauty business, legally files to trademark 'Kylie Swim'

While no details of how and when Kylie Jenner plans to launch this new line has surfaced, one thing is for sure that she it will include a number of beach items.

There's no stopping Kylie Jenner! The beauty mogul after successfully operating a thriving business of Kylie beauty and Kylie Skin is venturing into new spaces. According to a latest report in TMZ, the young entrepreneur has now filed legal documents to trademark 'Kylie Swim' and 'Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner'. While no details of how and when she plans to launch this new line has surfaced, one thing is for sure that Kylie plans to launch a number of beach items.

The report revealed that under Kylie Swim, Kylie plans to launch products that you would typically need for a beach day. These include swimwear, sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and outdoor blankets.

One look at Kylie's Instagram and anyone would know that the reality star loves her bikinis. We cannot wait to see how Kylie uses her own style for her new swimwear collection. Apart from Kylie Swim, the 23-year-old has also earlier trademarked 'Kylie Body', 'Kylie Baby' and 'Kylie Hair'.

However, we're yet to see how and when Kylie introduces these brands to the world. Right now, her beauty biz and Kylie Skin are thriving and even raking in the moolah. On the personal front, the 23-year-old is already a mum to three-year-old Stormi Webster with baby daddy Travis Scott.

Even though Kylie and Travis have parted ways, the former lovers have been sparking reunion rumours as they continue to co-parent Stormi.

