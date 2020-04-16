Kylie Jenner sets a troll straight after she was criticised for her body: I birthed a baby

Kylie Jenner wasn't going to let troll criticising her body walk away easy. The beauty mogul called out the online critic who said Kylie looked better leaner.

Kylie Jenner is going to make you think twice before you comment on her body. The 22-year-old beauty mogul has undergone a body transformation ever since Stormi entered her life. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has become curvier and we're loving it. However, a troll wasn't impressed with her changed figure. It all began when an Instagram user shared a video from three years ago. The clip was recorded when Kylie visited the Sugar Factory opening in Los Angeles.

The Jenner sister sported leaner physic in the video. While fans were overwhelmed by the video, a few fans also commented about her figure. Several comments about her body flooded the comments section. "Her body was way better here," read a comment. "Her body was so thin here," added another comment. An online user pointed out she was "skinny" during the visit. "wow she's so skinny here," a user pointed out. Another Instagram user added, "She was better."

It was then that Kylie was done with the comments on her body and decided to shut them up with a reminder. "I birthed a baby," she informed the user and other users talking about her "thin" body. Check out the comment below:

What do you think of the whole episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Kylie's clap back comes a few days after her sister Kourtney Kardashian called out a troll. Kourtney shared a video of her son from the Easter weekend. A critic called out Reign Disick’s long hair in the video shared by the reality star. “Bruh cut your son hair…smh…,” the follower, referring to the five-year-old's hair. It did not take too long for Kourtney to react. "Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she responded.

Check out the video below:

