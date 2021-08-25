Kylie Jenner SHARES adorable snaps of daughter Stormi Webster; Hailey Bieber REACTS

Kylie Jenner has recently shared some super adorable pictures of daughter Stormi Webster amid rumors of her being pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. While the mogul didn’t dismiss them completely, she recently took to Instagram to post some pictures of her ‘favourite girl’ Stormi, who posed quite like a fashionista herself.

Kylie’s post comprises a series of adorable pictures where Stormi is posing like supermodels, and Kardashian fans in the comment section have even started comparing her with aunt Kendall Jenner! Sporting a casual yet sporty look, in a black t-shirt and white jeans, Kylie’s daughter Stormi seemed to have gotten the right amount of talent from the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, the one comment that really garnered fans' attention in Kylie's post was that of Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber’s, who took to appreciating the star kid as soon as the pictures dropped. “Cooler than anyone I know,” penned Hailey!

Kylie also took to her Instagram stories to post some more pictures of Stormi, as her father Travis Scott surprised her with a 'big yellow bus,' which she was apparently wanting to ride for a long time.

Take a look at Kylie’s pictures:

Recently, the beauty mogul made huge headlines after dad Caitlyn Jenner hinted at waiting for her 19th grandchild, and fans speculated that Kylie was pregnant during her birthday. But, it seems like the youngest Jenner ignored the rumours in her own way, and proceeded to share some bold bikini pictures while introducing her new collection of Kylie Swim to the world.

