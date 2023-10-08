Kylie Jenner shares adorable snaps with Stormi and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True; Details inside

Kylie Jenner is a business mogul and the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She is a social media celebrity and one of the most followed people on social media. Jenner is always in the news for one reason or another. Currently, she has been making news about her relationship status as fans curiously wonder what’s going on. Meanwhile, the Kardashian star is also an aunt and mother of two. The business mogul absolutely adores her kids and loves spending time with her nieces and nephews. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and shared an adorable snap with daughter Stormi and sister Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True.

ALSO READ: 'They just had eyes for each other': Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have a 'secure' relationship, were 'all over each other' during US Open

Kylie Jenner shares an adorable snap with Stormi and True

In a new Instagram story, Kylie Jenner shared the cutest video of her daughter and niece. Jenner was seen halfway in the camera while her daughter Stormi and sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True were seen jumping on her.

The trio was full of smiles, and it appeared both Stormi and True had a lot of fun. The video was filled with giggles, and after a while, Kylie Jenner was seen telling the kids, “My back hurts,” as she dropped the kids on the floor.

Kylie Jenner also shared photos from an outing with her kids

Kylie Jenner is having some festive fall fun with her two children! On Saturday, the Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story showing her enjoying a pumpkin farm outing with her daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Aire was photographed sitting on his mother's lap when the mother-son combination rode a tractor together. Another shot showed Stormi holding hands with her buddy Ayla, the daughter of Jenner's friend Yris Palmer, while another showed a field filled with various-sized pumpkins. The Kardashians star also posted a cute photo of Aire walking beside Palmer's 1-year-old son Prince. She wrote in the caption, "We made two sets of best friends."

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shares her two kids, Stormi, who is 5 years old and Aire, who is 1 year old with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. On the other hand, Jenner has been in the headlines for her relationship with Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet.

ALSO READ: Why does Kylie Jenner not have plans to introduce her kids to Timothee Chalamet months into their romance? Report gives insight