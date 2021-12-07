Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her Christmas decorations with a hilarious 'elf on the shelf' PIC

Kylie Jenner has taken to her social media platform for flaunting her Christmas decorations. The two snaps shared by the beauty mogul on Instagram shows how she absolutely nailed the famous 'elf on the shelf' tradition with her own hilarious take on it!

In the next picture, the pregnant businesswoman has tagged her mother Kris Jenner as she showed off some amazing cookies, presumably made by her and her mother! However, fans cannot get enough of her 'elf on the shelf' decoration as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum put her family's elf in a fake hot air balloon! The snap also has a huge sock with the name 'Kylie' written on it alongside the 'elf on the shelf' decoration. As the Kardashian-Jenner clan has their own ways of celebrating the festivals, it would be interesting to note how the sisters have planned to celebrate Christmas, and whether they will reunite for a gala time with the family.

In other news, Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott as she had announced her pregnancy in September with a special family video comprising Scott, daughter Stormi and momager Kris Jenner. Fans and fellow industry mates congratulated the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister on the news.

While the due date hasn't been notified to the public yet, Kylie cannot be seen in public appearances nowadays. The last time Kylie was seen attending a public event was during Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott's softball tournament and later, Scott's Astroworld performance that turned into a tragic event.

