Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of newborn son cuddling with Travis Scott during Easter celebrations

Kylie Jenner has revealed a new photo of her 2-month-old son! In an Easter Sunday post on April 17, the cosmetics CEO shared an adorable snapshot of her kid curled up in the arms of his father Travis Scott, 30.

Check out her post here:

The newborn boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, was dressed in a pair of black leather shoes with a red sole, pants, and a red-and-blue t-shirt. Travis complimented the shirt with his patterned blue-and-red button-down, which he wore over a white t-shirt. The Kardashians star didn't add a caption to the photo, but she did give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her mother, Kris Jenner's, Easter party, which featured a beautifully decorated table with chocolate eggs.

Each delicious ornamental item had the names of family members inscribed in icing, as well as a wooden hammer to open it! The brunch and Easter egg hunt looked to be held at Kris' sprawling Palm Springs house, where Kylie's nieces and nephews — including Khloe Kardashian's baby True, 4, and Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 8, were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Kylie has kept a low profile since giving birth to her second child on February 2, which she confirmed via Instagram a few days after. At the time, she also revealed he was named Wolf Jacques Webster — but said that was no longer the case on March 21 when she dropped the YouTube video “To Our Son,” documenting her pregnancy. “FYI our son's name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she said at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

