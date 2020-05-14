Kylie Jenner shares a picture of her driving license; Proves her makeup is always on point

Kylie Jenner shares a picture of her driving license and it looks no less pretty than an Instagram selfie.

Kylie Jenner shared a picture of her driving license on Instagram and its nothing like how we look in our IDs. The 22-year-old sent her fans in a tizzy as soon as she posted her driving license picture. Usually, our pictures in our ID cards aren't that great but Kylie's driving license picture looks as pretty as an Instagram selfie! Even though she's seen putting up a straight face expression, Kylie looks flawless in the picture. Kohl eyes, blushy cheeks, and pink lips, the beauty mogul certainly proves that her makeup is always on point.

Kylie says that she got her driving license seven years ago on her 16th birthday. As seen in the picture, there is a California stamp on Kylie's driving license confirming that it's verified. Well, her picture makes her love for makeup evident. Kylie runs her own beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and has become the world's youngest self-established billionaire for the second time through her brand's net worth. Kylie has also bought two mansions all by herself.

Check out her picture:

Sharing her driving license portrait with her fans, Kylie captioned her post with car emojis. The beauty mogul has always had a photogenic face and this picture is proof. Someone who manages to look incredible even in their ID pictures deserves to hear a kudos! Kylie has currently quarantining at her new mansion along with mom Kristen Jenner and baby daughter Stormi Webster. The doting mother has been looking after the 2-year-old all by herself while father Travis Scott often visits them.

