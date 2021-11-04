Kylie Jenner SHARES rare childhood snap with Kendall on her 26th birthday: I love you forever

Kylie Jenner shared rare childhood snap
Kylie rushed to Instagram recently to show off a lavish present from Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner, the makeup entrepreneur, wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute to her glamorous sister Kendall Jenner, who turned 26 on Wednesday. Kylie Jenner, 24, celebrated her birthday with a gorgeous throwback picture of herself and Kendall Jenner, along with a sweet message.

 

Check out her post here:

 

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend!” I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlk,” she added. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all smiles and look adorable in white Prada shirts in the childhood photo. However, Kris Jenner was the first family member to wish her daughter Instagram. As she uploaded numerous rare pictures, the momager highlighted that her oldest Jenner kid is extremely 'loved' and 'beautiful.'

"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter," penned the Hidden Hills, California resident. She also added that the Versace model had the 'biggest heart' and the 'most beautiful smile.' 

Meanwhile, in other news, Kylie rushed to Instagram recently to show off a lavish present from Travis Scott: a set of matching rings for herself and their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. 'Daddy got us matching rings,' the pregnant actress captioned the Instagram photo, which also had a mystery band on her wedding finger that was concealed by her sleeve. However, Kylie also posted a  Boomerang of the ring and its two huge diamonds on her Instagram stories to make sure everyone got a good look.

Credits: Getty Images,Kylie Jenner Instagram


