Kylie Jenner shares a rare glimpse of her son with daughter Stormi Webster: I made these little feet

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner offered a rare look at her two children on social media. The beauty entrepreneur, 24, shared a lovely snapshot of her daughter Stormi's feet beside those of her newborn brother on Instagram Stories.

Kylie, who gave birth to her second kid with rap star Travis Scott, 31, just one day after Stormi turned four, proudly captioned the photo, 'I made these little feet.' Stormi is wearing pink leggings in the cute photo, while her baby brother is wearing grey leggings. For those unversed, Kylie disclosed the name of her second kid, Wolf Webster, less than a week after welcoming him, but the pair has now changed their minds. "We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again," the Kardashians star explained in an April interview with Extra.

Stormi joined the rapper and reality star earlier this month when he returned to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Travis was accompanied on the red carpet by Kylie and Stormi as he walked the red carpet at the Las Vegas event, which was his first televised appearance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Meanwhile, The social media star recently treated her followers to a stunning behind-the-scenes group image from her elder half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, 43, Italian wedding on her Instagram. Kylie and her older sister Kendall Jenner, 26, posed with the bride, who was given a lovely embrace by her niece Stormi. In other news, Kourtney and Travis got married legally in Santa Barbara and then enjoyed a beautiful yet personal wedding last weekend at the ancient Castello Brown in Portofino.

