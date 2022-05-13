Kylie Jenner shares she's finally 'getting her personality back' after enduring postpartum struggles

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner took to TikTok and shared an update on her post-partum journey. The KUWTK alum has been quite vocal about her struggles through her second pregnancy with her baby boy. The cosmetics mogul shares two children with partner Travis Scott who has once again come under fire for the deadly tragedy at his Astroworld concert.

The 24-year-old billionaire lipsynched to her own voice snippet from her reality show Life of Kylie. Three months after giving birth to her son on February 22, Jenner opened up about her state through a hilarious clip. In the video, Jenner mouthed, "I’m getting my personality back, though. Like, I’m feeling like myself again," she went on, 'I really was not myself." In the caption, Kylie gave out some context to her video and wrote, "when your postpartum hormones start to level out," followed by a couple of laughing emojis, as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, many commenters on her Tok complimented her gorgeous looks, on the other hand, some applauded the young mom for sharing her part of the journey on the internet as one wrote, "Postpartum is a rollercoaster. Glad you’re feeling better."

Previously, in a video on Instagram, Kylie explained to her followers how she had been having a hard time after giving birth, "It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy." She added, "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that," and also extended support to other mommies out there as she continued, "For other moms going through it right now … it hasn’t been easy for me either." Kylie also encouraged other mothers going through postpartum struggles, "I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves."

