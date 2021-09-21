Kylie Jenner shares a sweet video as she cradles her growing baby bump; See Post

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second baby with Travis Scott and the mommy-to-be is not shying away from flaunting her growing baby bump. In a recent Instagram story, Kylie sweetly cradled her baby bump while clicking a mirror selfie video. Jenner was seen posing in a long grey coat while caressing her baby bump in the dressing room.

Kylie shared the sweet video without any caption. The mirror selfie video showed the beauty mogul in a grey overcoat and dark pants. In the video, Kylie put her midriff on display as she gently placed her fingers on her bare baby bump. Jenner looked stunning with her pregnancy glow and gorgeous open tresses that were styled in a messy way.

Kylie has been immensely active on her social media amid her second pregnancy. Recently, she had also shared an Instagram story as she went for a drive and took a photo of her bump while sitting behind the wheel and wrote, "belly's getting big" with two heart emojis.

Check out Kylie Jenner's post here:

Jenner and Scott recently returned to LA from their trip to Houston where the duo spent some time with the rapper's family along with their daughter Stormi Webster.

After announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie hasn't been making many public appearances and also skipped the coveted Met Gala attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. It was reported that Kylie was invited but chose not to attend because she is focused on her pregnancy right now and wanted to take it easy as per an E! source.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott took a Houston trip to celebrate their second pregnancy with latter's family