Kylie Jenner shares a THROWBACK VIDEO of her as an inspiration to ‘cut off quarantine pounds’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her pre-quarantine figure via a video from January 2020. Kylie Jenner is hoping to get back to the said figure according to her social media.

Kylie Jenner is reminiscing about her pre-quarantine figure. The 22-year-old Keeping Up WIth The Kardashians star put her fitness goal out in the world through a throwback video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The beauty mogul looked fit as ever as she showed off her washboard abs and overall fit physique while donning a two-piece bikini. "OK, cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow,” Jenner captioned the clip from January 2020.

Kylie is currently flying high after her beauty collab with sister Kendall Jenner has been sold out. The widely awaited cosmetics range was made available to the public on Friday morning. And almost eight hours later, Kylie announced on the brand's web store that the entire collection had officially 'sold out.' 'Kendall x Kylie collection sold out so fast thank you all so much for your love and support. I can’t wait for everyone to receive their orders,' wrote the mother of Stormi Webster in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

Her company also celebrated the success of the collection by posting an image of the famous sisters and a message that mirrored Kylie's. The line which was inspired by Kendall Jenner was launched last Friday. Upon unveiling the collection, Kylie gushed over how 'excited' and that she and her older sister had 'been working so hard on.' 'I've been so excited to finally collaborate with my sister. So yeah, with everything going on, it's been pushed back a lot. So I'm very happy to finally be showing you guys,' wrote Kylie, who has officially made a makeup collaboration with each of her four sisters.

Meanwhile, the family is also still riding high on the reported news of Kanye West’s Yeezy 10-year partnership deal with Gap which he’s said to have finalised on Friday for undisclosed terms.

ALSO READ Kylie Jenner threw the most extravagant birthday party imaginable for sister Khloe Kardashian | PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×