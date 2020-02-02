Kylie Jenner shares UNSEEN photos & videos of Stormi to celebrate her 2nd birthday; Throws an EPIC party

Kylie Jenner's adorable little princess Stormi turned two this weekend. The beauty mogul left no stones unturned to make her second birthday a memorable affair.

It has been two years since Kylie Jenner sent shockwaves on social media with the news that she has welcomed a baby. The reality star and beauty mogul welcomed her daughter Stormi in 2018. It just feels like it has been a few months since we reported about it before our timeline was flooded with adorable pictures of the Stormi courtesy Kylie. From a picture of the Stormi clinching to Kylie's finger to Stormi throwing shade at Kylie during a vacay, the videos and photos just brought a huge smile to our faces.

Kylie shared the post with the caption revealing the time of her birth and her cute nickname. "And just like that she’s two happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo," she wrote.

Although Kylie and Travis Scott are no longer together, Kylie made sure Stormi's dad was a part of the post through a video. Check out the photos and videos below:

Apart from the birthday post for Stormi, Kylie revealed she threw an epic party for her daughter. Leaving everyone envious, she took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she hosted a lavish Stormi World -themed party where three themes collided: Trolls World, Frozen World and Stormi World. Ahead of the birthday party, Kylie shared a photo of the presents arranged for her baby girl. "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the AM." Check out the photos below while we find a way for Kylie to adopt us.

