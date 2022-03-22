Kylie Jenner shows off baby Wolf Webster's special gift from Kendall and Kris Jenner; See pic

Kylie Jenner's 1-month-old kid Wolf now has a gorgeous new stroller, thanks to his loving relatives Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kylie Jenner, 24, posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 20 to share photographs of a customized Chrome Hearts stroller for her newborn son.

In the first picture of the stroller, the beauty mogul tagged Kris, 66, and Kendall, 26, as well as Chrome Hearts. She wrote "OMG" about her newborn son's unique new present, which he may use around the neighborhood. On February 2, Kylie gave birth to Wolf. Similar to her previous pregnancy with Stormi Webster, 4, Kylie didn't venture out much during her second pregnancy with Wolf and just posted a few images. She has kept a quiet profile after the birth of her second child, only posting on social media on rare occasions.

Check out Wolf's gift below:

However, on March 15, she talked out about her postpartum troubles. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie said in a video. Interestingly, Kylie just released an emotional video documenting her pregnancy and Wolf's delivery clips. The clip also features footage from Kylie's baby shower as well wishes from her famous family, which includes sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, as well as Wolf and Stormi's grandmother (AKA Lovey) Kris Jenner. Harry Hudson, Kylie's bestie, and Travis's mother both make appearances with kind words for the family.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott had their second child in February of this year.

