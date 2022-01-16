Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump in new photos from Stormi's joint birthday bash with Chicago West

Rumours of Kylie Jenner's secret childbirth have been making rounds on the internet. Netizens speculated that the Jenner sibling has already given birth to her second child weeks ago. However, Kylie shut down all rumours recently as she flaunted her baby bump in new photos on Instagram stories.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was seen posing in an all-pink ensemble as she posted a video in which she was seen visibly pregnant, slamming all assumptions. She posted a series of photos and videos as she attended her daughter, Stormi Webster, and niece Chicago's fourth birthday celebration in her lavishly decorated backyard. Some of the other attendees were Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The extravagant birthday bash included a huge ball pit, an ice cream truck, and all kinds of delicious treats.

Check out snaps from the party below:

Kylie had confirmed her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott's child in September. This is her second child with the Sicko Mode rapper. The youngest in the Kardashian clan also shared snaps of her giraffe-themed baby shower, the day before.

Jenner had been low-key on Instagram after opting for a self-adjourned leave from the platform due to partner Travis Scott's recent Astroworld controversy. She came alive on Instagram during Christmas and posted a picture after a month.

The KUWTK star recently achieved a record-breaking milestone as she became the first female in the world to gain 300 million followers on Instagram. She came in third after Instagram's own official account at 460 M and football sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo at 389M.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner DROPS snaps from her lavish baby shower and it's too cute to be missed; See post