Kylie Jenner shows off her cooking skills as she whips up sandwiches for 'bae' Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner takes on cooking for her beau. On Wednesday, the cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to share her sandwich-making skills as she informed her fans that she was whipping up a few at her boyfriend Travis Scott's request. She captioned a snap of a slew of ingredients, "Bae said i want a sandwich." Her pic showed off a large variety of condiments, pickles and bread.

Jenne took her followers on her sandwich adventure as she documented her process. She then posted a click of the insides of her sandwich that had some cabbage, pickles and meat on two halves of bread, followed by another short of her finished sandwich. She also posted a video as she wrote, "omg and mine," hovering over her open sandwich. Another snap followed as Jenner showed off her creation which she was ready to devour with a cold side of cola and said, "It looks beautiful." The Jenner sibling then posted a video of her gorging down the sandwich as Travis Scott sat behind her, playing with their daughter Stormi.

Meanwhile, the family went for another round of sandwiches as Jenner wrote, "round 2," while uploading a video of some sandwiches getting ready in the oven. Kylie has been known in the family for prioritising her family time as she was rarely captured in their recent reality show on Hulu, The Kardashians. Though her absence from the show was mainly due to her second pregnancy with her baby boy whose name is still a mystery since Kylie and Travis announced that his name will not be "Wolf."

ALSO READ Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse of her pregnancy and son Wolf’s delivery in an emotional video; WATCH