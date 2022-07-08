Kylie Jenner shuts down delivery driver for 'lying' about hearing her baby 'scream' and not receiving a tip

Kylie Jenner isn't going to put up with internet lies about her son and recently she shut down claims about her made by a delivery driver. A TikTok user said he delivered groceries to her home and claimed that he wasn't tipped for the same and also maintained that he got a view of her whole house and also heard her baby boy cry during the delivery.

The TikTok user who has 400,000 followers on the app, posted a video saying he delivered an order to Kylie's house while working for Instacart. According to E!, the TikToker in the view was seen saying, "This b***h could have paid me more. It's under the name of Ashton, so I'm guessing it's for her assistant or something." Further detailing about the delivery, he added, "I just went in Kylie's house. I see all these assistants, all these maids and s**t. I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."

Responding to the claims, Kylie who didn't address the TikToker's name simply mentioned in an Instagram comment, "no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorryi did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"

Kylie recently dropped a video of herself on TikTok, making a salami and pepperoni sandwich on July 7 where she was also accompanied by Travis Scott and Stormi. Also adding a comment on the same video to those who may have not understood the context of her previous comment about the Instacart delivery driver, she added, "if you don't know what I'm talking about. Just carry on."

