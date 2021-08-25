Kylie Jenner SHUTS second pregnancy rumours with SKIMPY bikini pictures on Instagram; Teases a new project

Kylie Jenner recently posted pictures of her fit physique amidst rumours that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The 24-year-old KUWTK star modeled a yellow and orange monokini in the photo as she promoted her upcoming venture--Kylie Swims. Alongside, the makeup mogul simply teased fans to visit her website for details on the project.

While Kylie is no stranger to sharing snaps of her fit body on social media, these swimsuit pictures come in the wake of pregnancy rumours. Last week, Jenner’s dad Caitlyn confirmed that a 19th grandkid is on the way and multiple sources confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is pregnant. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant. She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi’s age,” an insider told US Weekly.

For the unversed, Kylie shares Stormi with her 30-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott. The duo seemingly got back together in June as they started making red carpet appearances together and were even spotted at date nights around LA. If Kylie is indeed pregnant, and even a few months along, it would not come as a surprise since the mogul managed to keep her 1st pregnancy a complete secret until she delivered Stormi.

In other news, just yesterday an insider told E! News that Stormi is reportedly very excited to have a little sibling. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," a source close to Kylie said.

