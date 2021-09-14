Kylie Jenner skipped Met Gala 2021 to ‘focus on her pregnancy’ and ‘take it easy’: Report

Kylie Jenner has skipped Met Gala 2021, and fans have missed her immensely! However, due to the beauty mogul’s second pregnancy, it seems like she is taking things easy, and a report, via Just Jared, has confirmed the same. Some days back, Kylie was seen sporting a bold look at New York Fashion Week, but couldn’t attend the MET Gala.

According to a source for E! News, via Just Jared, the 24-year-old personality was set to star at the event but couldn’t due to her second pregnancy. For the unversed, Kylie had previously announced that she was pregnant for the second time with on-off-and-on-again beau Travis Scott with whom she already shares a 3-year-old-daughter, Stormi Webster. Due to her pregnancy, the reality star had to skip the ceremony last minute. “She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn’t feel great,” the source from E! News stated, via Just Jared.

Explaining Kylie’s other schedules which were too hectic amid her pregnancy, the source from E! News, via Just Jared also mentioned that Kylie ‘pushed it’ by working hard throughout the weekend. According to the source, the youngest Jenner has been ‘going back and forth for the last two months’ and decided to skip the Met Gala this year due to her being overworked. “ [Kylie] decided she doesn’t really need to go,” the source noted, adding that the mom-to-be for the second time “is focused on her pregnancy and just wants to take it easy.”

Previously, while fans had been speculating that Kylie was pregnant with another child, she took to confirming those rumours with an adorable video which also showed reactions from Travis, their daughter Stormi and Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner. Kylie took to her own Instagram account to post the video which garnered a lot of attention.

