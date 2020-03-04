Kylie Jenner slams trolls for criticising her feet in racy bikini photos; Says ‘I have Cute Ass feet’

MD: Kylie Jenner clapped back at the trolls for criticising her toes in her latest bikini pictures. Here’s what she had to say.

Kylie Jenner wants her haters to know that she has got cute feet. The billionaire recently went on a trip to the Bahamas and treated her fans with a series of stunning bikini pictures. In the photos, she can be seen basking in the sun wearing a low-back one-piece swimsuit. “Rise and f*** shine,” she wrote in the caption. While she looked flawless in the photos, Kylie was heavily foot shamed on social media. She reacted to the backlash by sharing several pictures of her feet on Instagram stories.

She even posted a zoomed-in photo of her feet. “Everyone wants to come for my f*** toes,” Kylie said. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also explained that she broke one of her middle toes when she was in middle school, which is why it looks different. “By the way, I have cute a** feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place,” she said.

Check out the posts here:

In addition to her own pictures, Kylie also added a photo of Kendall Jenner's feet and wrote, “Meanwhile!!!!! @KendallJenner.”

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old television star raised the heat on social media by sharing a slideshow of jaw-dropping photos of herself and her sister Kendall (24), from their trip. In one of the pictures, the sisters can be seen twinning in matching multihued green bathing suits. The television star was also accompanied by her daughter Stormi. She posted an adorable picture of her and Stormi posing in matching monogrammed baby-pink Dior dresses.

