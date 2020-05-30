Kylie Jenner snaps at Forbes for accusing her of faking her billionaire status: I’ve never asked for any title

Kylie Jenner slammed Forbes for accusing her of faking her world's youngest self-made billionaire by forging tax documents. Read on to know more.

Kylie Jenner woke up to an unpleasant piece of news and she is furious. The 22-year-old makeup mogul slammed Forbes after it published a report accusing her of forging tax documents to fake her billionaire status. According to the magazine, the Jenner family inflated figures and forged tax returns for Kylie's cosmetics company. The accusations did not go down well with The Keeping Up With The Kardashian, who stated that she never asked for the title in the first place.

The television personality hogged headlines after Forbes named her the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 and again in 2020. Expressing her surprise over the magazine’s latest report, Kylie tweeted, “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.” She then asked Forbes to prove it’s accusations about fake documents.

“’Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading.' Kylie tweeted snapped. “But okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and I am doing perfectly fine,” she added.

In its latest report, Forbes accuses Kylieof 'lying about her company’s figures to be dubbed a billionaire. According to the filings from beauty giant Coty, which acquired a 51 percent stake of Kylie's makeup company earlier this year, her brand generated revenues and profits that were far lower than the figures that have been presented by the Jenner-Kardashian family.

