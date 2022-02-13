Kylie Jenner ‘soaking up’ first week with new baby; Wolf Webster currently looks like Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, 30, recently welcomed their second child, a boy, last week and after announcing the news on Instagram with a close-up of daughter Stormi Webster, 2, holding her baby brother's hand. The 24-year-old posted an update a few days later, informing fans that she had named their son Wolf Webster. Now, a source via E! News is sharing insight into Travis and Kylie’s first week as parents. They said: "Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy. He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now. Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here."

As for Wolf’s big sister Stormi, the insider shared, "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could." Talking about the new responsibility, the source added: “Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule. They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time."

The insider also said that the family has been spending the majority of their time at Kylie's home and that "Travis has been helping Kylie a lot," mentioning how the rapper has been "very involved and present through it all." They also added: "Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him, but the entire family has met him. Everyone has paid her a visit to show support and are so happy to have a new baby in the family."

