Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with THIS comment on Travis Scott's post

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents for the second time as they welcomed a son earlier this year. The duo who are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster recently sparked speculations about a third baby with their recent social media interaction. It all started with Scott's new post which featured him posing outdoors as he wrote in the caption, "Got there in a New York minute."

While Travis' fans had only one thing to ask the rapper as they requested him to drop his new album at the earliest, Kylie had something else on her mind and it was her comment that drew everyone's attention. Leaving a comment on Scott's post, the beauty mogul dropped a series of pregnant emojis. Kylie's comment left fans confused as they wondered if she was hinting at something or if it was a playful comment.

Recently, Travis and Kylie have been hitting headlines for several reasons. The couple recently sparked engagement rumours as well after Jenner was seen rocking a massive ring on her finger. Not only that, but recently a fake account in the name of Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick also claimed that Kylie was set to tie the knot with Travis.

Check out Kylie Jenner's comment here:

Shutting down the claims made by the fake account, Kourtney took to her social media and wrote, "To any and all “news” outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner shows off her cooking skills as she whips up sandwiches for 'bae' Travis Scott