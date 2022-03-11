Kylie Jenner speaks to fans after being 'MIA for a while', gets adorably interrupted by daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself where she was seen interacting with fans about her beauty brand. Jenner's Instagram update came quite long and was among her first video interaction with fans after she welcomed her baby boy Wolf with Travis Scott. In the video, Kylie's daughter Stormi also made an appearance.

As Kylie began to talk about her new product in her recent Instagram story, she said, "So, I know I've M.I.A. for a while", in the background Stormi could be seen trying to get in the frame. Kylie then continued, "So, I launched a new lip product. They're called lip lacquers, but I haven't been doing my makeup, so I haven't been able to show you guys, but now I'm getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you guys."

After Stormi continued to interrupt her cutely, at one point, Kylie was even heard sweetly telling her, "Let me do this for two seconds, OK?" to which her 4-year-old quickly responded, "OK" as she let Jenner get back to her message.

Previously, Kylie had taken to her Instagram story to announce the name of her and Travis' newborn son when she wrote "Wolf" in the post. Jenner had also revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed her and Travis' second child together on February 2 with a sweet black-and-white photo of big sister Stormi holding the baby's hand.

It was recently also reported that the couple has given a special middle name to their son Wolf which has a connection to father Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis' son has been named Wolf Jaques Webster and his middle name is Travis' birth name.

