Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothee Chalamet's house post shopping trip, arrives in USD 200K Mercedes amidst breakup rumors

While the world doesn't know what to make of it, rumors of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance are still abundant. Especially considering their spottings at each other's house and their lowkey dates. To add to the speculations, recent reports claimed that the two had broken up which was swiftly clarified to be not true. Now there's a new update.

Kylie was spotted arriving at Timothee Chalamet's house after reports of their alleged split surfaced. While neither of the two have spoken up about their rumored relationship, netizens have mixed reactions. While some think it's a PR game, others believe it to be true as they attempt to collect clues to prove their claims. Here's what we know about her arrival.

Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothee Chalamet's house amidst breakup rumors

The reality star, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, was seen arriving at Timothee's Beverly Hills home on August 24, after a shopping trip near the area. Kylie donned a casual look as she chose to wear a white crop top and light blue jeans for the public outing. After finishing up her purchases, she headed to her 27-year-old rumored boyfriend's house.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics drove her $200K Mercedes Maybach 600 to Timothee's place and was followed by her security team in a black Escalade. Kylie, who accessorized her everyday look with a pair of earrings and some rings, recently returned after a trip to Italy. She shared images from the gorgeous getaway on her Instagram including a dreamy field picnic where she wore a strapless dress. Kylie enjoyed croissants and champagne.

She also rang in her birthday with a tropical beach vacation even though the location remains unknown. Reports about Kylie and Timothee's breakup came earlier this month claiming the actor had "dumped" the businesswoman. The rumors were refuted and it was reported that the two celebrities are still very much dating. Rumors about the two romancing started this year and Kylie and Timothee have reportedly been dating since April.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet remain 'low-key'

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight recently reported that even though Kylie is busy with work and is traveling a lot, the couple are making time for each other. Sources claimed that the entrepreneur and Timothee like each other but are keeping things low-key and chill for now. They reportedly get along well and have fun together without being public about it.

