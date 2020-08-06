Kylie Jenner to star in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for WAP: Report

Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner will reportedly make a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for their song WAP, which is dropping tomorrow.

According to new reports by TMZ, beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner will make a cameo appearance Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for their song WAP, which is dropping on Friday. The rappers Cardi and Stallion broke the news this week, announcing that they're releasing a track called WAP on Friday, much to the delight of their fan bases. The announcement came with the unveiling of bold, new cover art, featuring the duo posing back-to-back with their tongues out and their updos intertwining before a bright pink background.

The news also arrives months after Stallion squashed speculation that she and Cardi were beefing. After some YouTube users accused her of liking comments disparaging Cardi on the video-sharing site, she dispelled the rumours on Twitter. "I don't like drama. I do not bring other females down, stop trying to start fake beef," she tweeted, shutting down the antiquated, sexist habit of pitting successful women against each other.

Stallion even stood up for Cardi in an interview last year on E!'s Daily Pop, in which the Bronx rapper was compared to Nicki Minaj. "I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them... I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collaborate with Cardi, too," Stallion said.

Circling back to the music video, sources told TMZ that the video was shot the week before Megan was hanging with Jenner and rapper Tory Lanez — after which Megan was shot in the feet and required surgery. It was later discovered that Lanez was the person who allegedly shot her. Police arrested the rapper on gun possession charges, and he’s scheduled to appear in court October 13 this year.

