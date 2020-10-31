Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou and more dress up as Power Rangers for Halloween 2020

Kylie Jenner recently dressed up as a Power Ranger in the spirit of Halloween, along with her 4 best friends. See a video from Kylie’s crazy costume night below.

Kylie Jenner recently stepped out, dressed up as the Red Power Ranger for Halloween and got together her four other besties to join her for the group costume. Stassie Karanikolaou was dressed as the Pink Ranger, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel was the Blue Power Ranger, Sofia Villarroel was the Yellow Power Ranger, and Carter Gregory as the only male member of the gang as the remaining Ranger!

The five friends appeared to have a fun night together, hanging out in their skin-tight looks. The Kylie Skin founder also posted a photo displaying her look, with the caption: “it’s morphin’ time"

In case you missed it, Victoria quit being Kylie’s personal assistant last year after five years of working together and she revealed the reason why she left the position in an extensive interview. “After five years, it was a long time. I learned so much and we have such a great relationship, I really do love her with all my heart. But as a person, you just want to grow. And when you see that person be so successful, you’re like, ‘I want to be a boss a– bitch. I want to kill it.’ I just don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said on the Girl Cult podcast.

