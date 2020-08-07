Kylie Jenner steals the show with her cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP music video: Watch

Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto make short appearances in Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion’s new music video of their song WAP.

Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a new music video for their song WAP, and the song features a lot of their famous friends. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto make short but remarkable cameos. The song is also quite graphic, in the video, Cardi and Megan explore a mansion that features sculptures that look like butts, fountains in the shape of breasts, tigers, leopards, and more.

Kylie Jenner makes her cameo in the music video while walking around the mansion in a plunging, leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape. Later in the video, Cardi and Megan are joined by all their famous friends who are seen walking around their own mansions.

Watch the video below:

The new music video arrives months after Stallion squashed speculation that she and Cardi were beefing. After some YouTube users accused her of liking comments disparaging Cardi on the video-sharing site, she dispelled the rumours on Twitter. "I don't like drama. I do not bring other females down, stop trying to start fake beef," she tweeted, shutting down the antiquated, sexist habit of pitting successful women against each other. Stallion even stood up for Cardi in an interview last year on E!'s Daily Pop, in which the Bronx rapper was compared to Nicki Minaj. "I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them... I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collaborate with Cardi, too," Stallion said.

Circling back to the music video, sources told TMZ that the video was shot the week before Megan was hanging with Jenner and rapper Tory Lanez — after which Megan was shot in the feet and required surgery. It was later discovered that Lanez was the person who allegedly shot her. Police arrested the rapper on gun possession charges, and he’s scheduled to appear in court October 13 this year.

ALSO READ: Cardi B defends Offset after backlash over gifting their daughter Kulture a Birkin bag on her 2nd birthday

Share your comment ×