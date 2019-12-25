Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster dazzle in emeralds and diamonds as they attend Khloe Kardashian's Christmas bash

For Khloe Kardashian's Christmas bash, Kylie Jenner was dripping in emeralds and diamonds as she twinned with her one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in custom-made Ralph and Russo Haute Couture 2019 emerald gowns. Check out the mother-daughter duo's ultra-chic photos below.

There are several perks to being the only daughter of the youngest billionaire; just ask Stormi Webster! The adorable munchkin has been pampered silly by her darling mother Kylie Jenner, who leaves no ends to see to it that her baby girl has the best, the world has to offer. Whether it be a custom-made playhouse gifted by Kylie's mother Kris Jenner or Trolls-themed Christmas gifts, courtesy of dad and rapper Travis Scott, one-year-old Stormi is surely leading a life we're super envious off!

Given that the annual Kardashian Christmas bash took place at Khloe Kardashian's house this year, Kylie's date for the night was Stormi. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in custom-made Ralph and Russo Haute Couture 2019 emerald gowns. the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked gorgeous beyond belief in the off-shoulder emerald gown which was cinched at the waist with a neat bow along with a thigh-high slit and flowing train that accentuated the billionaire's curves to perfection. A pair of matching emerald strappy pumps, dusky makeup and perfectly styled hair added nuance to Jenner's classy attire. On the other hand, Stormi looked cute as a button in a matching flared dress which was paired with white sneakers and diamond earrings while her hair was tied in a neat and sleek bun.

Check out Kylie and Stormi's photos below:

We adore this mother-daughter pair and how!

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner hilariously mocks Kylie Jenner's big lips as she imitates her in latest KUWTK sneak peek

Meanwhile, we couldn't help but take notice of the gorgeous emerald and diamond-studded necklace adorned by the 22-year-old makeup mogul. Now, that's what we call 'literally' dripping in diamonds and emeralds!

Credits :Instagram

Read More